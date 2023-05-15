Police clear large Katcha area of RYK and Rajanpur from dacoits

LAHORE: Police teams are undergoing operation against criminal elements and gangs in Katcha areas of Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) and Rajanpur.

Majority areas of Katcha have been cleared of dacoits by police in the operation which has been carrying out for last 36 days. In the operation of Rahim Yar Khan police, three dacoits were killed, twenty-eight arrested and five surrendered. Heavy weapons were recovered while several of the dangerous criminals and hideouts were permanently removed.

Schools and dispensaries were set up at Katani Chak Charagh Shah where free emergency medicines and basic education are being provided to the citizens.

Punjab Police has set up schools and dispensaries for the residents of Katcha. In the schools, Punjab Police personnel are serving as teachers whereas medically trained staff of Punjab police has been deployed in the dispensaries.

Free medical facilities are being provided to residents of Katcha especially elderly persons and children.

Police have set up schools and dispensaries in makeshift tents due to absence of buildings and infrastructure. Books and other material are being provided free of cost to the children coming to the police schools, while various emergency medicines and first aid facilities are being provided free of charge by the Punjab Police. The public has enrolled a large number of children in the police school for education.