Railway team returns after attending SCO meeting

LAHORE: The delegation headed by Chairman Railways to attend the Railway Committee meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) returned home after a three-day visit.

The delegations of the member countries of the SCO — Pakistan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discussed the safety of passengers, freight networks, existing rail infrastructure, use of modern technology in operations and issues related to rail connectivity.

The delegations discussed issues related to strengthening and expanding the rail network, construction of modern freight terminals and single window operation to resolve various issues.

It should be noted that this visit was undertaken at the invitation of SCO.

This year it was hosted by India.