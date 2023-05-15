World Mother’s Day ceremony held: Author praised for writing book on mother

LAHORE: A ceremony was organised on the occasion of International Mother’s Day under the auspices of Punjab Higher Education Commission, which was presided over by Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir.

The book written by Dr Bushra Inayat Raja on the topic of mother was presented in the ceremony. Dr Shahid Munir and all the participants paid tribute to Dr Bushra for writing a book on mother. Dr Shahid Munir said that mother is a form of God’s love in the world. The favours, rewards and honours of parents, especially mothers, are so much that even if the children devote their whole lives to thanking them, the right can never be repaid.

The participants praised the poetry collection of Dr Bushra and highlighted its various aspects. Chairman Al Hamra Qasim Ali Shah, PHEC Director Coordination Dr. Tanveer Qasim, Dr Mansoor Baloch, Dr Nizamuddin, Dr Fakhrul Haq Noori, Dr Zahid Munir Amir, Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Dr Nabila Rehman, Dr Basira Anbarin, Dr Faleha Kazmi, Dr Fauzia Naz, Dr Bushra were present in the ceremony.