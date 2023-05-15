Man kills wife

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to accept his second marriage in the Pirain area here on Sunday.Babar Fida told the police that his brother-in-law, Adil Zeb, telephoned and informed him that he had killed his sister.
He said that he rushed to the spot and witnessed that his sister, Farhat Bibi, was lying in a pool of blood and he shifted her to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the doctor pronounced her dead.
Babar Fida said that his brother-in-law had contracted a second marriage without the consent of his sister and the mother of two children. “The two exchanged hot words and Adil killed his wife,” Babar added. The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medicolegal formalities.
