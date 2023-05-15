Food, cash distributed to underprivileged

ABBOTTABAD: More than 900 poor families in rural areas of Abbottabad were provided with food packages and cash by Ehsas-e-Khalq, a civil society organisation. According to a press statement, food and cash were provided to those in need in Bandi Maira, Cham Rajput Maira, Chatharnath, Thaathi, Palakian, Chahaan , Bagh, Saryia, Riya, Trada, Dana and other surrounding areasResidents from the areas appreciated the Ehsas-e-Khalq and said the gesture from the organisation was commendable and a sigh of relief in this difficult time of rising inflation rate.