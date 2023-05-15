PPP leader accuses Imran of instigating workers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Secretary Amjad Afridi on Sunday said that former prime minister Imran Khan panicked after being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in corruption cases.

Speaking at a press conference here, the PPP leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had instigated his workers on violence after his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. He said that after the PTI chief arrest, the workers also attacked the General Headquarters.

The attack on GHQ was treachery, he said, adding that the PPP stood behind the state institutions. He said that the PTI had given a safe passage for the reentry of TTP fighters to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the one claiming to be the leader of Islamic world had instigated his party workers to attack government installations. “The PTI chairman must be nominated in treason for the attacks on Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan, Election Commission, ambulances, police vans and other public properties,” he added.

He said that the PTI leadership believed that the country was free when PTI was in power but the country became subservient to world powers when another party came into power.

He questioned the verdict of the Supreme Court declaring the NAB action as illegal, terming the CJ’s statement on the arrival of Imran Khan at the courtroom as unjust. He said that the dual standards of the court had made the justice system controversial.

He claimed that the bail to the PTI chief in all cases proved that the decision was based on personal or family likings.He said that Imran Khan was working on an anti-state agenda and the Supreme Court should not give him undue favour.