Saifullah concerned over rising mark-up rate

PESHAWAR: A former chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Salim Saifullah Khan, has expressed concern over the rising mark-up rate and termed it a threat to the national economy.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Salim Saifullah Khan, also a former federal minister, said the interest rate has registered an unprecedented increase in the last one year, resulting in a slowdown of economic growth.

“As a consequence, the loan default ratio has surged, posing a challenge to the financial sector,” he added.The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has implemented its largest policy rate hike, marking the ninth increase since September 2021, he pointed out.

Salim Saifullah Khan said fuel prices in Pakistan had increased approximately by 90 percent and concurrently, the government had to terminate fuel and energy subsidies to the industry and was working towards curbing expenditures while negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to win a bailout programme.

He expressed concern over an astronomical 300 basis point policy rate hike, deeming it entirely unacceptable as it discourages borrowing.”Who will seek loans at such exorbitant rates?” he questioned.

The former federal minister said the combination of a robust dollar and soaring energy tariffs has significantly increased the cost of doing business, rendering Pakistani goods uncompetitive in the global market and unaffordable for the average citizens.

He said the impact of the surging dollar is evident in the exorbitant prices of petroleum products and the skyrocketing energy tariffs.

Emphasizing the need for cautious handling of the situation, Saifullah warned against excessive devaluation, which could prove detrimental to the economy, exacerbate unemployment, and unleash uncontrollable inflation.

Moreover, he noted, the policy rate hike would primarily impact the formal sector, leading to an upsurge in loan defaults and undermining the stability of the banking system. The former federal minister said that simply raising the interest rate would not effectively contain the inflation and strengthen the local currency.

“Pakistan’s inflation is primarily driven by supply factors and depreciation, making interest rate hike insufficient to rein it in or incentivize savings in local currency”, he added.

In light of these challenges, Salim Saifullah Khan called upon the SBP to explore alternative solutions instead of solely relying on interest rate hike to tackle inflation.He said the country can foster job creation and economic prosperity by facilitating easier access to loans and creating an environment conducive to industrial growth.