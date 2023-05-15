Full court meeting: Uniform criteria suggested to address issues

PESHAWAR: A full court meeting of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) was convened and chaired by Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali on Saturday that took a number of decisions.

The chair welcomed the participants— all judges - and opened the discussion on the agenda already circulated to the judges.The chief justice appreciated the performance of special benches of the court and hoped that would help in the expeditious disposal of matters of the same nature.

To eradicate corruption in both district judiciary and staff members of the PHC, it was decided that any anonymous complaints received against judicial officers or staff shall be examined by a committee headed by a PHC judge and recommendation on the matter would be placed before the competent authority. The way forward and steps were discussed for implementation of the judgment of the apex court in the case of Meesha Shafi vs Ali Zaffar relating to the rules making.

The chief justice apprised the members of her various visits to different jails. The pathetic condition of the under-trial and condemned prisoners within the jail premises were discussed.

The full court took a serious note of the prisoners’ poor conditions and lack of facilities, unhygienic food, an un-conducive atmosphere/environment within the jail premises, and irrational housing of prisoners in various jails.

Decisions were made for remedial and appropriate actions to be implemented by the various competent fora.The cases relating to unnecessary adjournments came under discussion as well.

It was decided that a meeting shall be held with the stakeholders, including the members of the bar to chalk out uniform criteria for regulating the matter to avoid unnecessary adjournments which is a big question mark on the performance of the judiciary. The necessary approvals were granted for amendment to the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

Amendments were also suggested to the appointment and promotion rules of subordinate judicial officers relating to the mid-career and senior management course.Sub-committees to be chaired by the PHC were recommended for the purpose.