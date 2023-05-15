Officials visit pumping stations to monitor supply of water

Islamabad : The officials of the Water Management Wing of the civic agency have started visiting water pumping stations to keep vigil over the supply of water to the residents of the city.

According to the details, the high-ups of the civic agency have directed the wing to plug leakages, repair main water supply lines and utilize all available resources to ensure uninterrupted water supply to both rural and urban areas of the federal capital. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) is providing its services to ensure an effective reporting mechanism on the quality of drinking water in rural and urban areas.

The Water Management Wing is also making a plan to ensure an uninterrupted water supply when power loadshedding will start disturbing the supply of water, especially through the tubewells. It intends to ensure the availability of power generators at all tubewells so that these will continue to supply water during power outages.

The civic agency will also prepare a water supply schedule in consultation with Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to minimize the effects of electricity loadshedding on the water supply. It has also completed the work of upgrading water works and repairing faulty water tankers, making them fully functional.

An official has said, "We are already collaborating with the PCRWR and seeking its technical support to ensure quality water supply for the residents. Islamabad faces major crunch during the summer season and pre-monsoons when water rationing is imposed; people throng the complaint centers and clamor for water tankers."

He said "The water tanker service staff will work in shifts round the clock. The complaints to be lodged in water inquiry offices will be addressed on a daily basis and water tanker service will be provided on a first come first served basis."