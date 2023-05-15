Cases registered against violators of traffic rules

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have decided to intensify the crackdown on drivers violating traffic rules and cases have been registered against drivers involved in serious violations in different police stations, a police spokesman said.
In addition to the traffic congestion unit, special squads have also been deployed at various highways and important boulevards of the federal capital. The cases were registered at Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, and Ramna police stations.
Special directions have also been issued to the Islamabad capital police education wing to create awareness about road safety and to educate road users about traffic rules.
