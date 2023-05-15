‘Elections only way to overcome crisis’

LAHORE : President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, has said that elections are the only way to protect national unity, security and stability and to overcome economic crisis.

He asked the people to remain peaceful and forge unity among themselves, saying country badly needs to do away with riots and chaos.

Addressing a Wahdat-e-Millat Conference on Sunday, he appealed to all patriotic forces to play their role in ending the prevailing political tension and ensure respect for the judiciary and the armed forces. He said the damage to the public property was highly condemnable as well as the police excesses and violence against innocent people. He said every Pakistani is duty bound to support the truth and abide by the Constitution and the law.

IJI leaders Prof Adnan Faisal, Punjab President Mian Muhammad Asghar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Salafi, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi and Hafiz Muhammad Sohaib demanded the government hold transparent and fair elections.