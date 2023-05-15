GCU to establish Syed Babar Ali Department of Education

LAHORE : The Government College University Lahore's Board of Studies has approved the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education.

This institution will offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including BEd Hons, MPhil in Education, and BEd in Special Education.

According to a press release, the Board of Studies meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi conducted thorough deliberations and unanimously agreed to name the department after Syed Babar Ali who is an esteemed alumnus, renowned educationist, and philanthropist and has made significant contributions to the education, health, and social welfare sectors.

The Board of Studies meeting was attended by external and internal subject experts, including Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Education of Allama Iqbal Open University; Dr Sumbal Tahir from the Department of Education of Virtual University; Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Ch of University of the Punjab; and Prof Dr Sajjad Khan, Ms Rubina Murtaza and Dr Shaukat Ali from GCU Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi emphasised the decision's objective of enhancing the quality of education in Pakistan through innovative teaching methods and research in the field. He expressed his confidence that the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education would mark the beginning of a new era in teacher education.

Recognising the increasing demand for skilled educators in society, the VC affirmed the institution's commitment to providing necessary resources and opportunities to meet this need. The establishment of this department aims to nurture a new generation of educators capable of making significant contributions to the field of education.

Anticipating the arrival of the first cohort of students during Fall 2023, the VC emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving the shared vision of excellent quality education in Pakistan.