Action taken against over 5,000 underage drivers

LAHORE : City Traffic Police have taken strict action against underage drivers.

Action was taken against more than 5,000 underage drivers by the traffic police on the day of the holiday, while the parents of more than 22,000 children without informing parents were educated by giving a warning.

In this regard, CTO Mustansar Feroze said that from next weekend all such motorcycles and vehicles will be locked in the police stations. CTO appealed to the parents not to give motorcycles, cars, rickshaws to their young children. On the day of the holiday, young children come to the streets with motorbikes, rickshaws.

The CTO said that young children usually cause accidents. Motorcycle, car, rickshaw will be locked in the police station for underage driving. Parents should play a positive role in discouraging young drivers. R

In case of accidents, parents themselves will be responsible, the CTO said and added no young driver should be seen driving a car, motorcycle or rickshaw.