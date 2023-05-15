PMLN caravan leaves for Islamabad protest today

LAHORE : PMLN Lahore president Saiful Malook Khokhar said Sunday relief was given by the Supreme Court to a person who damaged the integrity of Pakistan by attacking the Corps Commander House and GHQ.

He said this while addressing a press conference here and announced that a caravan of PMLN would leave from Thokar Niaz Beig on Monday (today) to participate in the protest outside the Supreme Court.

“I will appeal to the Chief Justice that those who caused loss to the national treasury and are the main characters of Al Qadir Trust case to justice,” Saiful Mulok said, adding Chief Justice expressed happiness on the presence of Imran Khan on whose orders his party workers attacked Corps Commander House and GHQ. He said Imran Khan did not spend two days in jail and started crying.

Saiful Malook said the Chief Justice should take notice of the corruption in the name of Al-Qadir Trust of sixty billion rupees in which Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari and Farah Gogi were involved.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz was jailed at different places as soon as they got off the plane, adding they were not given any facilities, illegal heroin case was registered against Rana Sanaullah but relief was lavished on Imran Khan even after his planned devastating protests.

Mulok said that Imran Khan wanted to see dead bodies after the attack on government property and do politics, but the Pakistan Army foiled his plan. He also predicted that the upcoming decision will come against the PMLN.

“I salute the Pak Army for its patience as not a single shot was fired when the Corps Commander House and GHQ were attacked,” he said.

He said Monday’s (today) sit-in would be completely peaceful and no one will violate the law of the land.

“Today is Mother's Day, I salute those mothers whose sons were martyred on the borders,” he said, adding politicians or anyone else who was sitting on the seats of justice was requested to take care of the country.