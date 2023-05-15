Dry, hot weather forecast

LAHORE : Dry and hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, light rain-wind thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Okara, Gujrat, Kasur, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Murree, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Gupis, Balakot and Kakul.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C, while in Lahore, it was 38.6°C and minimum was 25°C.