 
close
Monday May 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Polio campaign in Punjab begins today

By Our Correspondent
May 15, 2023

LAHORE : A special polio eradication campaign in the Punjab province will commence on Monday (today). The cricketer Muhammad Irfan will administer drops to children on Monday (today) at Children’s Hospital, Lahore, as part of special polio drive commencing today in Punjab.