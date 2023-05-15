Minister orders officials to enforce rate list

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer on Sunday ordered the department concerned to accelerate action against hoarders and enforce the official rates list issued by the government.

It was observed that across the province open violation of the official price list continued while the officials concerned remained focused towards imposition of fine to meet the revenue targets.

The minister was chairing a meeting to assess the performance of the Directorate General of Industries, Price, Weight and Measure, and Consumer Protection Councils.

Industries DG Ayesha Hameed and Director of Consumer Protection Council Mahmood Ahmad Bhatti briefed the minister about the performance.

Emphasising the significance of dedicated public service, the minister directed the presence of price control magistrates and related officers in the field, ensuring the accessibility of essential items to the people at fair rates. The minister highlighted the importance of raising consumer awareness about their rights and called for proactive measures to safeguard those rights.

DG Industries Ayesha Hameed provided an overview of their efforts, reporting a staggering 2.2 million inspections conducted against overcharging during the last three months. This resulted in the registration of 4,802 cases, with fines of more than Rs230 million imposed on individuals involved in price-hike practices.

Furthermore, over 14,000 shopkeepers engaged in overpricing were apprehended. To combat hoarding, 80 cases were registered, 209 warehouses were sealed, and fines exceeding Rs2.3 million were imposed, she added.

Director of Consumer Protection Council Mahmood Bhatti disclosed that, to date, a significant number of cases have been filed in consumer courts, reaching 50,752. Of these, 47,932 cases have been successfully resolved.

Moreover, out of the 49,073 complaints lodged with the authority/deputy commissioners concerned, 47,049 have been effectively addressed. Mahmood Bhatti also highlighted the automation of the entire system within the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council and its field offices. Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhatta, Additional Secretary (Industries), and others were also in attendance.