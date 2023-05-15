Three children drown in Surjani

Three children drowned in a nullah in Surjani Town on Sunday night. One of the children was identified as eight-year-old Abdul Jabbar, son of Pervaiz. Police said they received information on Sunday night that some children had drowned in a nullah passing through Sector-36, Tessar Town, in Surjani Town. Responding to the information, a police team rushed to the spot and called rescue teams to search for the children. After an hour, divers were able to recover all the children who were in unconscious state. They were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where doctors pronounced them dead. The children were playing near the nullah when they fell into it. A case has been reported.
