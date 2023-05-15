Agency21 launch its first ever franchise with Wasim Akram

KARACHI: Agency21 International, Pakistan’s biggest estate agency, has announced the launch of its first-ever franchise, with cricket legend Wasim Akram as the first franchise owner. The inauguration ceremony took place in DHA Karachi.

The agreement was signed between Agency21 International and Wasim Akram.The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by the presence of Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer, and Wasim Akram who expressed his excitement for the new venture followed by an auspicious gathering at the luxurious Karachi Marriott Hotel.

The real estate world witnessed Akram launch “Wasim Akram’s Agency21 franchise” in a ceremony that set Pakistan’s social and mainstream media abuzz. Pertinent to state, the launch event was a celebration of the newest addition to the Agency21 family, promising to bring innovative technology, exceptional service, and unmatched expertise to the real estate market in Pakistan.

The event was a star-studded affair, attended by the who’s who of Pakistan’s real estate industry, including Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar, Group Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer, the legendary cricketer Wasim Akram himself and other notable celebrities including Moin khan, Shoaib Malik, and Asim Jofa.