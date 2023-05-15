MQM-P undecided about participation in sit-in against SC

Although it is part of the federal government, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has not made a final decision regarding its participation in a sit-in against the Supreme Court announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement chief (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
According to a statement issued by the MQM-P on Sunday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader and senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on behalf of the PDM chief contacted MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui via telephone to persuade him to join the sit-in.
Dr Siddiqui told Haideri that he would consult the coordination committee of the party before taking a final decision in this regard.
Meanwhile, the MQM-P convener condemned the attack on the vehicle of MQM-P National Assembly members Sabir Qaimkhani and Salahuddin in Islamabad on the night of May 12. He demanded Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ensure the security of the MNAs.
