Man kills sister for ‘honour’ in DHA

A man shot and killed his sister apparently in the name of honour in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday.

Police arrested the suspect and seized the weapon from his possession. The deceased woman was identified as 24-year-old Safia, daughter of Ghazi Khan. The incident took place at her house located on Khayaban-e-Hilal within the limits of the Darakhshan police station.

Her body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to police officials, the suspect, Hakeem Khan, initially told them that he was cleaning his pistol at home when it accidentally went off, instantly killing his sister.

Police said that as they had doubts on Khan’s statement, they took him into custody. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to killing his sister for ‘honour’.

Police said the suspect was associated with a transport business. They added that according to the preliminary medical report, the victim was hit by two bullets in her head and abdomen. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, a woman was shot dead in a house located in Gulshan-e-Ghazi within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the victim was identified as 30-year-old Naureen, wife of Sherzada.

SHO Imdad Panwar said the deceased woman was a mother of five children. The preliminary investigation revealed that she was shot by her husband’s brother Rafaqat after an exchange of hot words.

The officer added that the victim's husband was also present at home when she was shot, however, he was present on the ground floor while the incident took place on the first floor.

The SHO said the victim's husband, the suspect and other family members were refusing to explain the reason behind the murder. The police have arrested the suspect.