SBCA to start action against illegal constructions in city

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has once again announced that it would take action against all illegal constructions across Karachi. SBCA Director General Muhammad Yasin Shar Balouch said in a meeting that they have decided to take action against illegal constructions in the city.
Balouch issued instructions to the officers, saying that strict action should be taken against those who construct portions and additional floors in multi-storey buildings, and panel hospitals should be restored. He said that under the Sindh Building Ordinance, construction and sale of commercial flat units on residential plots is illegal, so strict action will be taken against those involved in the practice.
He also said that people who invest should know that it is illegal to conduct transactions between contractors, brokers and buyers, so disciplinary action will be taken against the elements involved in the issuance of illegal sub-lease.
He said that under the Sindh Building Ordinance, those involved in non-construction will be imprisoned for three years, and a fine of Rs50,000 will be imposed on them.
