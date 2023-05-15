Robbers shoot two friends dead, steal Rs3.5m in Surjani Town

Robbers killed two friends on the night between Saturday and Sunday by shooting them in a car and fled after stealing Rs3.5 million from them in the Surjani Town locality.

After the two killings, the number of citizens killed for offering resistance during mugging bids in the megacity in the ongoing year has reached 53. Meanwhile, two women among three people were killed in separate incidents of firing in the city.

The two friends were shot dead near the Cambridge School Phase-I within the limits of the Surjani Town police station on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Police said the victims were carrying cash amounting to Rs3.5 million in the car. The robbers tried to snatch the money and killed the two friends when they offered resistance.

The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victims were identified as 36-year-old Naseem Javed, son of Khursheed Ahmed, and Babar Tanveer, 55, son of Tanveer Ahmed.

In the preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Javed was a milk trader and he had gone to Surjani Town along with his friend for the recovery of Rs3.5 million.

Police said the suspects opened fire on the car when he did not stop it. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Youth killed A young man, who was a driver by profession, was killed after being hit by a stray bullet at his wedding ceremony in Sahib Dad Goth in the Malir area.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Arsalan, son of Shahid.

Police said that as the deceased youth was going to be married, his friend Ali Raza brought a pistol for celebratory gunfire. As the two friends were preparing for aerial firing, the weapon accidentally went off, killing Arsalan. Police have arrested Raza.