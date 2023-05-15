Sad affairs

Pakistan is classified as a low-income developing country. It is the 23rd largest economy in terms of GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP). The country has a population of more than 230 million people. If the country continues to deal with issues like corruption, administrative and social injustice, political instability, capture and mismanagement of resources by the corrupt elite, its economy will never improve. Things have gone worse in the province of Sindh. Building and road repair work is left incomplete. This incompetence has left the entire province in ruins. The flood-affected victims are still under the open sky.
Like other federating units of this country, Sindh suffers from lack of transparency, accountability, and rule of law. What will be the future of a country where honesty is punished, and dishonesty is encouraged?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Screen addiction has become a major problem in Pakistan, especially among the younger generation. According to a...
It is unfortunate that the nation witnessed extreme levels of violence after the arrest of former prime minister Imran...
Unfortunately, the political situation in Pakistan has worsened. Every state institution has lost its credibility and...
Gilgit-Baltistan has a fair network of hospitals. But it lacks a school for the training of paramedic staff. Due to...
There should be only one ‘redline’ – and that is Pakistan and its constitution, not any individual politician....
If the right type of government is established in Pakistan and the rich and the poor start getting equal justice,...