Glued to the screen

Screen addiction has become a major problem in Pakistan, especially among the younger generation. According to a recent study conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), over 80 per cent of teenagers in the country are addicted to their screens, spending an average of six hours per day on digital devices. This addiction leads to a range of issues, including sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, and social isolation.
To combat this problem, we need a multi-faceted approach. First, we need to raise awareness about the negative effects of screen addiction on physical and mental health. Schools, parents and the media can play a vital role in educating people about the dangers of excessive screen time. Second, we need to provide alternatives to screen time. Encouraging outdoor activities, reading books, and participating in sports can help to reduce screen time and promote a healthier lifestyle.
Javed Aqeel
Lahore
