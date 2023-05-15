A dark day

Unfortunately, the political situation in Pakistan has worsened. Every state institution has lost its credibility and trust. Pakistan’s economy is on a ventilator, struggling to breathe, but it can only survive if the country witnesses political stability. The people saw numerous episodes of unrest, violence, deteriorating law and order, political victimization and political favours for the favourite, attacks on state buildings, contempt of courts, etc in the last few days. But it looks impossible that these horrific clouds will disappear soon. In the past 75 years, it has remained a dream to see Pakistan emerge as a democracy. And it seems it will remain a dream.

Disappointment is forbidden. And we believe that there will be light after darkness when every responsible person and institution accepts its mistake and joins hands to work together for the country’s development and stability.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad