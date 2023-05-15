A dark day

Unfortunately, the political situation in Pakistan has worsened. Every state institution has lost its credibility and trust. Pakistan’s economy is on a ventilator, struggling to breathe, but it can only survive if the country witnesses political stability. The people saw numerous episodes of unrest, violence, deteriorating law and order, political victimization and political favours for the favourite, attacks on state buildings, contempt of courts, etc in the last few days. But it looks impossible that these horrific clouds will disappear soon. In the past 75 years, it has remained a dream to see Pakistan emerge as a democracy. And it seems it will remain a dream.
Disappointment is forbidden. And we believe that there will be light after darkness when every responsible person and institution accepts its mistake and joins hands to work together for the country’s development and stability.
Mehran Khan
Islamabad
Pakistan is classified as a low-income developing country. It is the 23rd largest economy in terms of GDP based on...
Screen addiction has become a major problem in Pakistan, especially among the younger generation. According to a...
It is unfortunate that the nation witnessed extreme levels of violence after the arrest of former prime minister Imran...
Gilgit-Baltistan has a fair network of hospitals. But it lacks a school for the training of paramedic staff. Due to...
There should be only one ‘redline’ – and that is Pakistan and its constitution, not any individual politician....
If the right type of government is established in Pakistan and the rich and the poor start getting equal justice,...