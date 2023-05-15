Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has a fair network of hospitals. But it lacks a school for the training of paramedic staff. Due to traditional barriers, many women in GB do not choose nursing as a profession. Women living in Hunza are extremely talented, and if they are offered attractive incentives and other perks, they can enter medical services.
The GB health department should come up with a comprehensive proposal to meet the growing demand of nurses. The establishment of a medical college is in the pipeline but there is no programme for nursing. The CM of GB must look into this matter and take concrete steps to resolve the problem of nursing staff shortages at hospital.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
