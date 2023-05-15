Winds of change?

Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader from the Indian state of Karnataka, had these words to say after his party declared victory in the state elections in Karnataka: “Secularism over communal politics, harmony over hatred”. While it may well be way too early to start writing an obituary for the BJP, the Karnataka Assembly poll results have been a shot in the arm of a dwindling and weakened opposition in India. The Congress Party has managed to win 135 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, getting five per cent more votes than in the previous 2018 election. The BJP got 66 seats, with the Janata Dal (Secular), bagging 19 seats. Karnataka being the BJP’s only stronghold in India’s south, the party had treated these elections as an existential challenge.

According to Indian political analysts, the BJP’s defeat can be attributed to a mix of some local issues such as corruption and price hikes, the fact that the BJP was never really that big in the south, the fact that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jorro Yatra nay have managed to play a role, and that not every state in India is ready to embrace the BJP’s divisive politics. Analysts however caution that it may be too optimistic to see this translate into a sign that national level elections may see a similar result. The Karnataka result is sure to be a morale-booster for an opposition that has struggled to pose any significant challenge to Modi and his BJP. India is up for a general election next year and even though the Karnataka result may not be a definitive sign of a shift in voting patterns, it is sure to galvanize opposing parties to at least work to building their vote bank in states that are in any case not the BJP’s strong suit – namely, the south.

Political observers in India have said that this could also be a signal that states and regions within India that have traditionally been uncomfortable with the Hindutva policies introduced by the BJP may now not be as conducive to allowing the ruling party to form a majority in whatever ways it thinks it can. The Karnataka state under the BJP – which ruled it after the 2018 election – had already introduced policies and laws that can only be called saffron-hued and in keeping with RSS/Hindutva agendas. For example, at the beginning of February 2022, there was an issue regarding school uniforms in the state, when hijab-wearing Muslim students of a college were denied entry on the ground that it was a violation of the college’s uniform policy. The issue spilled over into a state (and then national) level debate, with Hindu students standing in counter-protests asking they be allowed to wear saffron attire too. Only recently, the south of the country was again racked by disturbance: a film set in Kerala being the issue this time. The Kerala story has been widely panned as bigoted propaganda was expectedly supported by the BJP, including Modi. Could the Karnataka vote then be a sign that “the markets of hate have been shut down and the shops of love have opened” as said by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi? May be too early to call but some optimism is definitely warranted.