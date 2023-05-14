Commonwealth Corner adds beauty to Jasmine Garden

Islamabad: A Commonwealth Corner set up at Rose and Jasmine Garden has proved to be a unique addition to the natural beauty of this green point that attracts hundreds of visitors every day.

According to the details, this corner has fifty-six trees along with two sturdy benches for visitors. The Environment Wing of the civic agency has deputed its staff members who are taking care of these trees and roses on a regular basis.

Many more diplomats are also likely to take this kind of initiative in the summer season.

The renovation and upgradation of remaining parts of this park has almost been completed at the cost of millions of rupees. Now the park has more green areas and better seating arrangements for the visitors.