Commonwealth Corner adds beauty to Jasmine Garden

Islamabad: A Commonwealth Corner set up at Rose and Jasmine Garden has proved to be a unique addition to the natural beauty of this green point that attracts hundreds of visitors every day.
According to the details, this corner has fifty-six trees along with two sturdy benches for visitors. The Environment Wing of the civic agency has deputed its staff members who are taking care of these trees and roses on a regular basis.
Many more diplomats are also likely to take this kind of initiative in the summer season.
The renovation and upgradation of remaining parts of this park has almost been completed at the cost of millions of rupees. Now the park has more green areas and better seating arrangements for the visitors.
KALAYA: The two-day Jashan-e-Baharan Festival kicked off at the scenic tourist resort Kharasha-Khwa Storikhel in...
LAHORE: Wheat flour supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab flour mills has been eased following intervention by the...
KARACHI: Like the Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces, the Sindh government is planning to form a special...
ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented development, National Database & Registration Authority deployed a new platform...
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Railways delegation’s visit to India has come to light. A Pakistan Railways team, headed by...
MANSEHRA: People across the Mansehra district on Friday demanded the government to ensure uninterrupted wheat flour...