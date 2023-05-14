KALAYA: The two-day Jashan-e-Baharan Festival kicked off at the scenic tourist resort Kharasha-Khwa Storikhel in Orakzai tribal district on Saturday. Jointly organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Wing for Merged Districts and Pakistan Army, the event was inaugurated by Forests Director General Tahir Orakzai.
Besides others, Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Colonel Muhammad Tasneem, Project Director Ishtiaq Ahmad and Tourism officials attended the festival. The organisers said that holding the festival was aimed at introducing the tourism sector as an industry in Orakzai district.
They said tourists had been invited to explore the beauty of the area and experience the traditions and culture of Orakzai district.
