Flour supply to KP from Punjab begins

LAHORE: Wheat flour supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Punjab flour mills has been eased following intervention by the Punjab Food Department.

The supply of flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started, said Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Secretary Food Punjab here on Saturday. Three lakh bags of 10-kg each are being provided daily, he said, adding private dealers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lift flour from Punjab flour mills.

He made it clear that flour would be supplied through permits only with a view to ensuring transparency and better regulation.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the prime minister has asked the Food Department to continue wheat procurement drive in order to buy as much grains as possible. Punjab will continue to provide flour for its Pakhtun brothers in addition to meeting its own needs, the secretary vowed.

Meanwhile, flour mills in Punjab have been allowed to purchase wheat from their respective divisions through QR coded generated permits up to maximum 12 hours grinding capacity. All deputy directors of Food Department asked to proceed accordingly and ensure that these stocks must be reflected on online portal by the flour mills.