Congress supporters shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, FIR registered

BELAGAVI, India: As the Congress demonstrated a “massive victory” against the ruling BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections, some unidentified people shouted slogans “Pakistan Zindabad” outside a counting centre in Tilakvadi, Belagavi.

According to Indian media reports, those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly supporters of the grand old party.

The incident happened at Tilakvadi police station where some “excited” supporters shouted “anti-national” slogans when Congress candidates secured victory against the saffron party.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media platforms, members of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified people under IPC section 153 and started investigation.

It is worth mentioning the Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to the EC website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) 19 seats.