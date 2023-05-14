No one is above Pakistan, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has said Imran Khan Niazi’s message is that he is above all laws, the state and public interest. “Tehreek-e-Intishar’s message to the nation is that if I am not there, there is no Pakistan. Our message through the most traumatic victimisation has been Pakistan’s interests come above our own. The difference is stark,” she said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday along with Special Assistant to PM and secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan neither believes in politics nor in the democratic process. “His tactics boil down to a premeditated bonfire of violence and chaos, while he prioritises his own interests over the state, government, and people of Pakistan,” she said.

The minister said that Imran Niazi is once again targeting state institutions, with his latest target being the current army chief, as he seems desperate to cut a bargain, but this time no one is going to adopt him except his current connections in the courts.

“We condemn these accusations especially when the military has made it clear that they will not intervene in politics, yet Niazi persists in trying to coerce them into doing so, solely for his own personal gain,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said these actions are not characteristic of a political or democratic leader, as evidenced by Niazi’s history of seeking power and advocating for a fascist system, where he is the sole decision-maker. “He (Imran Khan) has even attempted to dismantle the federal system by attempting to demolish the 18th Amendment,” she said.

She said that Imran Niazi is involved in an open and shut corruption case amounting to Rs60 billion and despite the overwhelming evidence, the courts granted him unprecedented blanket relief in nine cases. “At the same time, his arrogance remained indebted as he refused to condemn the events of violence by his party even when the Chief Justice of Pakistan solicitously urged him to condemn mob violence against state and private institutions,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said despite claiming ignorance of the matter, he later said that if they try to arrest me, the country will burn again. “His followers went out to amplify this message: burn Pakistan if a hair on my head is touched,” she said.

The minister said she was not alone in saying that Niazi is seeking an NRO after any excesses because he believes that he is above the law and state, able to spread chaos and anarchy throughout the country with impunity when he is brought to book.

She said Imran Niazi messaging and actions are the same as those employed by terrorists as he calls this the law of the jungle, he is the one promoting law of the jungle in the country by instigating violence and chaos against the state. “Had any of us incited this much violence against the state and private infrastructure, we would be behind bars forever with the key thrown away,” she said.

Sherry Rehman highlighted the injustices in the justice system by pointing out the stark contrast between the treatment of Imran Niazi and other political leaders. “While Niazi was brought to court in a luxury car, our leaders were picked up from hospitals in the middle of the night and held for years.”

She said it’s important to remember the treatment of political opponents during Tehreek-e-Intishar’s tenure, with NAB taking our leadership from hospitals and courts in bone-breaking armoured vehicles, and no court had a problem with that. “Despite facing real dictatorships, we have always shown resistance through peaceful means,” she said.

Senator Sherry Rehman said after the tragic events of the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the people were ready to burn the country down, but former president Asif Ali Zardari called for “Pakistan Khappay,” reminding us that Pakistan is about all of us, not just one person.

“When NAB came to pick up Zardari, he invited them for tea as a symbol of respect for state employees and left with them with a smile on his face while comforting us. We understand the need for arrests, but violence is never the answer,” the minister stated.

She emphasised that our enemies are rejoicing over the instability he is inciting in the country. “Niazi’s leadership has at every step taken pains to attempt to destroy Pakistan’s image on the international stage,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan Niazi is a patient of narcissism and fascism, and we cannot allow him to give fuel to our enemies. “He is the primary reason for the economic, social, and political crises in Pakistan,” she said.

She said the PTI was never interested in negotiations but instead they just wanted to buy time. “This event of violence and chaos was a pre-planned scene, and we will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state,” said the minister.

Responding to media queries, Sherry Rehman said the government in the Monday session of the National Assembly would decide concrete steps against Imran Khan through mutual consultation of the House.

Special Assistant to PM and Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said the recent audio leaks clearly reveal the whole planning behind the violent acts. He said the democratic forces and the whole nation stand behind their armed forces who have given immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

He said PPP fully endorses the PDM’s decision to hold a peaceful gathering outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the PPP will participate in it.

Kundi said that Imran Niazi continued to threaten even sitting in the court. “If we do not take action on the arson and sabotaging public property, then things will get worse,” he said.