Two killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: Two persons, including a foreign-based businessman, were killed in separate incidents of firing in different areas of the district on Saturday.

A man was killed and another injured in firing over a land dispute in Wazir Garhi area.

Ajmal Shah told the police in an injured condition that he along with Sajidullah, a resident of Nissatta, was harvesting and threshing wheat crop when accused Anwar, Asghar, Ubaid, Tajjamul and Tanvir came and opened fire on them.

He said that he was injured while Sajidullah died on the spot after he sustained multiple serious bullet injuries.

Motive behind the killing was stated to be a land dispute.

Meanwhile, a businessman based in a foreign country was killed by unknown assailants in Wattar area.

The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, for autopsy and later handed over to the relatives.