JUIF reviews measures for sit-in

PESHAWAR: The convoys of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reach Hakla Interchange, Islamabad by 10 am on Monday for the protest sit-in outside Supreme Court building against what they called the unprecedented relief given to PTI chief Imran Khan by the apex court.
The meeting of the provincial executive council of the party held here with its president Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair issued directives to the divisional and district organisations of the party to make full preparation for the protest and ensure maximum participation in the sit-in.
Maulana Ataur Rahman also advised the party leadership and workers to keep a vigilant eye on the anti-state elements and ensure peace during the protest.
He said that it would be a historic gathering against the “biased decision” of the few judges. He said that the person involved in massive corruption was given unprecedented relief. He
said that the massive violence carried out by
the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf showed its anti-state status.
“The attacks carried out against national assets and defense installations were tantamount to high treason and in return of those anti-state activities, the top judiciary was seen welcoming the accused and granting him blanket relief in all the cases against him,” he added.
