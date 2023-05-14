Two brothers killed over petty dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two brothers along with their friend allegedly shot dead their own two brothers over a dispute of sale of oxen in Jhoktalkan area in the district on Saturday.
Yar Muhhamd Wazir, the father of accused and victims sons and resident of Jhoktalkan told the police that his two sons Nasim Khan Wazir, 16 and Waseem Khan Wazir, 24, were going to cattle market to sell their bullocks.
He said that his two other sons named Jumla Mir Wazir and Noor Muhammad Wazir along with their friend Amjad Khan Wazir stopped them from selling the oxen as they also had their share in the cattle.
