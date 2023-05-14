Steps taken to curb traffic violations

PESHAWAR: The City Traffic Police has formed special teams to go after the traffic rules violators as well as those involved in car drifting and one wheeling of bikes.
An official said the chief traffic officer, Qamar Hayat, has ordered a crackdown on all those involved in traffic violations, using tinted glasses, not wearing seat belts or helmets on bikes, rash driving, drifting and one wheeling.
The officials have also been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the busy roads and squares.
