Journalist dies in Shangla road mishap

BISHAM: A local journalist was killed and three other persons, including the driver, sustained injuries when a speeding jeep hit them near Alpuri on Saturday.

The police said that Khalid Khan, a local correspondent of the Khyber News, was on way to Alpuri when struck by a speeding jeep.

As a result, he and two other persons sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the hospital in Alpuri.

However, Khalid Khan could not survive despite hectic efforts by the doctors to save his life.

The jeep was on its way to Gilgit from Swat and the accident occurred due to brakes failure.

Later, funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at Alpuri, which was attended by people from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam and former minister Shaukat Yousafzai have expressed profound grief over the death of Khalid Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

A condolence reference was also held in Bisham Press Club with Shujat Ali Khan in the chair.

The journalists offered fateha for the departed soul and paid rich tribute to Khaid Khan for his services for Shangla.