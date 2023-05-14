68.9pc terror cases in 3 months: CTD

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department had worked out 68.9 percent cases of terrorism happened during the first three months of the year, officials said on Saturday.

The officials of the CTD informed that 309 incidents of terrorism were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the first quarter of which 213 have been worked out and 124 terrorists have been arrested.

Those held during the period included some top terrorists carrying huge amounts as head money. The official added that inspector general of police Akhtar Hayat Khan had directed that curbing terrorism and restoring peace was the top priority of the KP Police and all out efforts are being made in this regard.

“During the first quarter 39 encounters with terrorists took place in which 62 terrorists were killed. Besides, 53 terrorist bids were thwarted because of the improved intelligence as well as intelligence based operations,” he added.

The official added that 711 intelligence-based operations were conducted in KP in three months during which 158 terrorists were held. The police force

recovered 47 kilograms explosives, 150 grenades,

one suicide jacket and cache of ammunition during the period.

As many as 54 proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the period compared to 42 during the same time last year, he added. The official maintained that eight terrorists were convicted by the courts during the time.