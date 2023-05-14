Attack on PBC attempt to silence media: Muqam

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that attack on the offices of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan in Peshawar was an attempt to silence the voice of media and shatter the confidence of the state institutions.

He was talking to media persons after visiting the Radio Pakistan Peshawar station and Associated Press of Pakistan to express solidarity with its employees and officers following the May 10, 2023 violent protest of PTI activists.

The violent mob ransacked and put on fire the PBC building including an APP office in its fourth floor, besides destroying official and private vehicles in its promises on May 10, which caused huge financial losses to both the national organisations.

He said that he came here on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity with the employees of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan.

He said that Radio Pakistan was a national institution that had played a key role during Pakistan Movement and the attack on its station was a deep-rooted conspiracy to silence the voice of the national broadcaster besides tarnishing the country’s image globally and demoralising the state institutions.

Amir Muqam said that the restoration of the transmission of Radio Pakistan has passed a strong message to the attackers that its voice could not be silenced through such nefarious acts.

The PM’s advisor said attacks on state and security institutions, national installations, law enforcement agencies, police, toll plazas on Swat Motorway, ambulances and government/public vehicles on May 9 and 10 was no service to the country and exposed the evil mindset of the assailants.

Later, the prime minister’s advisor visited the destroyed offices of PBC and APP and assured full support of the federal government for the rehabilitation and renovation of the entire building.

He expressed the hope that provinces would also contribute to the rehabilitation and renovation of Radio Pakistan building being a national heritage and vowed that it would be refurbished more beautifully than before.

Earlier, Station Director PBC Muhammad Ejaz Khan and Bureau Chief APP Peshawar Fakhar-e-Alam briefed Engr Amir Muqam about the unfortunate incident and the massive losses incurred to their organisations.