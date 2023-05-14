Workshop on social cohesion held in Khyber

BARA: A three-day workshop was organised on social cohesion for tribal elders in Rajgal area of Tirah valley in Khyber district.

The elders and their families have already returned to their native areas in Rajgal after restoration of peace and tranquility.

A non-governmental organization, Community Resilience Activity (CRA-North), arranged the activity from Thursday to Saturday. It was aimed at bringing peace and tranquility in the areas, which were hit by militancy in the past.

District Khyber team leader of CRA-North Ijaz Durrani, Community Resilience Officer Ziaur Rahman, and Monitoring Officer Arshad Saleem participated in the event as trainers.

Ijaz Durrani said the programme was aimed at solving local problems and conflicts and eliminating social deprivation in the remote border areas affected by extremism in the newly merged tribal districts.

He said the organisation was focusing on the social development of local people to promote tolerance and harmony among the local people.

“We want to promote mutual relations and strengthen regional peace and stability in the area, which suffered in the past,” he elaborated.