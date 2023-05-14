IGP praises officials for handling law and order situation

Islamabad : A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and was attended by divisional capital police officers, SSPs, AIGs, zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs attended, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting, the IGP praised the Islamabad capital police officers for their professional handling of the extraordinary law and order situation in the federal capital over the last four days.

The IGP said that, the recent situation was the biggest law and order situation in the history of Pakistan, presenting a challenge to maintain law and order while ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens. Despite the challenges, the Islamabad capital police ensured the arrest of the elements involved in provocation, vandalism, and arson, following all procedures in accordance with the law. "We are Islamabad Police, we are Pakistan, and we are citizens of Pakistan," said IGP Islamabad.