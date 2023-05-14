CPSP Regional Centre in Gilgit starts operations

Islamabad : The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has inaugurated its regional centre established in Gilgit terming the Post Graduate medical facilities and academic and educational activities in Gilgit–Baltistan (GB) would be a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the people of GB.

According to the CPSP, training workshops for the supervisors and trainees have been started at the newly established centre and the on-line examination of different categories of FCPS will also held at the Centre of GB this year, in 2023.

Senior Vice President Professor Mohammad Shoaib Shafi informed ‘The News’ that the inauguration ceremony of the CPSP centre in Gilgit was held on May 1 this year in which Chief Minister GB Barrister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan also announced allocation of a 10 kanal piece of land in Skardu for the construction of CPSP Regional Centre there.

He said the chief minister GB said that the CPSP Regional Centre in Gilgit will serve as a gateway for the upcoming doctors as they can get their specialization with in the vicinity of GB and can facilitate their services here.

Professor Shoaib said the CPSP is working in Gilgit–Baltistan for the last one year with the support of Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in the health sector. Professor Khalid Masud Gondal, President CPSP and all Councils took special interest to promote the Post Graduate medical education in GB. He said the CM GB had given a piece of land measuring two kanals for Regional Centre GB at which the CPSP constructed a building of regional centre with the help of Pak Army within eight months.

Meanwhile, the inspection teams of senior doctors of different specialties inspected different hospitals for accreditation which were nominated by GB government. Some hospitals have been accredited and 18 post graduates trainees are getting training there after registration with the CPSP, he said.

A MoU (Memorandum of understanding) has also been signed between the Government of GB and the CPSP for the piece of land in Skardu, he said. He added that the inauguration of CPSP centre in Gilgit was a special occasion for President CPSP and other CPSP office bearers and as well for the people of GB in medical field. He said the centre in Gilgit will not only facilitate post graduate training in GB but also provide opportunities for better and specialized treatment to people there.

Professor Shoaib said the CPSP has planned to construct auditorium, halls and lecture rooms of international standards in Skardu where international conferences, workshops and examinations would be held.