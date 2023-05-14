Locally made cooling machines attract cash-starved customers

Rawalpindi : The people who cannot afford to run power generators and air conditioners have started looking for alternative ways to brave the summer season.

Most of these people are showing interest in air coolers that are locally made from water drums and battery-operated fans as they are available at comparatively low prices and can serve the purpose. Another cooling machine that is also available at comparatively affordable prices is a room cooler that draws wind from a mesh of dried khus grass that is dampened with water. Now various temporary stalls have also been set up in the city where they offer to fill khus in the room coolers. The Lahori air coolers are another type of cooling machine that holds a plastic husk inside that reduces heat when transferring air. They are preferred by those who cannot pay hefty power bills.

Another somewhat similar option is metal desert air coolers that have spotless air throw without high electricity bills. Some experts believe that air coolers consume significantly less electricity compared to air conditioners, resulting in lower carbon emissions and a reduced impact on the natural environment. Choosing an air cooler over an air conditioner can not only save money but also cause less damage to the environment.

Shamsuddin, a shopkeeper in Bara Market, said "Where air conditioning units have a hefty initial setup cost and then keep on piling financial pressure with ever-increasing electricity and maintenance costs, air coolers provide reliable and effective cooling without fail." He pointed out that "Locally made air coolers are eco-friendly as they use the natural process of evaporative cooling to lower the air temperature. This makes air coolers a greener and more sustainable option for keeping home comfortable during hot weather."