Pakistan, Ethiopia to cooperate in economy, technology

Islamabad : Minister of State for Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia Dr Foziya Amin said on Saturday that visit of Ethiopian delegation to Pakistan would contribute to further strengthen trade ties between both countries.

She said that there are vast opportunities of cooperation between both countries in various fields including economy, IT, science and technology. She stressed the need to should take full benefit of them as Pakistan is an important country for Ethiopia in South Asia due to its geographical location and similarly, Ethiopia is a gateway for Pakistan in Africa.

She said this while addressing a luncheon reception hosted by Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar, vice president, ICCI in honour of the visiting Ethiopian delegation. Dr. Foziya Amin said that women have an important role in the economic development of a country and appreciated the role of Pakistani women in various fields including business and economy. Speaking on the occasion President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Ethiopia should play its role to get an observer state status for Pakistan in the African Union.

He said that the African Union is a strong forum of the African nations and being an observer state, Pakistan can play its role in developing economic and trade relations among the African, South Asian and Central Asian countries. He said that both countries should make joint efforts for economic integration and participation in regional and global economic and trade activities.

Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan said that the start of direct flights by the Ethiopian airline with Pakistan would be helpful in improving business and investment relations between the two countries.