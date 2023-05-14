Postponed SSC Part-I exams rescheduled from May 17

Rawalpindi : Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan said that the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman (PBCC) held a meeting here on Saturday. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has issued a schedule of the Exams of 9th Part 1.

According to the schedule, the Tarjama tul Quran and Ethics will be held on the morning of 17th May 2023. In the evening Tarjam ul Quran will be held. On 18th May, Chemistry and General Science will be held in the morning. In the evening too Chemistry and General Science will be held. On 19th May, Islamiat and Religious Education (for non-Muslims) will be held in the morning. In the evening, Islamiat and Seerat ul Rasool will be held. Controller Examinations, Prof Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, said that new number slips will be issued that will be uploaded on the Boards Website.

He said that the candidates should reach their centre's according to their group so that their exams can be taken. All the councillors, councillor centres, Deputy councillors and concerned Resident Inspectors have been notified in this regard.