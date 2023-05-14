 
close
Sunday May 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Cambridge examiminations resume tomorrow

By Our Correspondent
May 14, 2023

Islamabad: British Council has issued following statement regarding on going Cambridge Examiminations. “After carefully evaluating the current situation, the British Council and Cambridge have taken the decision to resume the Cambridge schools examiminations in Pakistan from tomorrow (Monday -15th May) onwards as per schedule.” “Thus students be prepared for your examinations as per schedule from Monday.”