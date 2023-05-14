Hot, dry weather predicted

LAHORE : Scattered rain followed by dust storm hit the city on early hours of Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials predicted that mainly hot & dry weather was expected in most areas of the country.

They said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 41.2°C and minimum was 25.1°C.