‘Police martyrs pride of force’

Islamabad : The funeral prayer of head constable Ahmad Yar was offered here on Saturday who was martyred in the shootout on Friday night, the police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, senior officers and Jawans attended the funeral. A guard of honour was presented by a well-armed contingent of Islamabad Police to the martyred policeman.

The capital police chief met with the family of martyr personnel and expressed condolences on behalf of the police force and prayed for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Islamabad said the police force stood with the family of the martyr, adding that they would be taken care of in every possible way.

According to the details, the police team raided the area of Kirpa police station to ensure the arrest of criminal elements involved in numerous criminal activities. During the raid the suspects suddenly opened fire on the police party, resulting in the martyrdom of Head Constable Ahmad Yar. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and issued orders to ensure the early arrest of the accused. Immediately after the incident, a large contingent of police cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.

IGP Islamabad and senior police officers laid wreaths on the martyr’s body and offered Fateha and expressed condolences to the martyr’s family. After which, the body of the martyr was sent to his native town district Chiniot with full state honors for burial. Head Constable Ahmad Yar left behind two daughters. His sacrifice will always be remembered, and the Islamabad Capital Police will continue to stand strong against criminals and terrorism.