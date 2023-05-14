Next budget has historic package for athletes: Wahab

LAHORE : Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced that Punjab govt is bringing historic package for the athletes in the next financial budget. He said this while talking to Hockey Olympian Zahid Sharif, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Zahid Sharif, who is a heart patient, had appealed the government for financial support for resolving his health and other issues. Taking notice of Zahid's issue, Adviser to CM on Youth Affairs said that Punjab Sports Endowment Fund has a special package for veteran sports stars and announced a monthly stipend of Rs35,000 for the former hockey star. Talking on this occasion, Wahab Riaz said that we are proud of all sports heroes. "Zahid Sharif has rendered remarkable services for the country at the global level during his playing career". He said that Olympian Zahid Shrif is our hero and we are with him in this difficult time. "We are always ready for the welfare of all players across the Punjab."